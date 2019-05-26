7 days Eid Al Fitr holiday for public sector employees

Employees working in the government and public sector will have a week-long off for the Eid Al Fitr this year. The UAE government has announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for the public sector.

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the #UAE Cabinet, chaired by @HHShkMohd, approves one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for the public sector starting from Sunday 2nd of June, with work resuming on Sunday 9th of June. pic.twitter.com/n5KRtNeiQM — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 26, 2019

a statement released in the social media by the UAE administration stated that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the public sector employees will start on June 2, Sunday. The work will resume on June 9, Saturday. But combining the May 31 ( Friday) and June 1 ( Saturday), the public sector employees will get around 9 days long off.

This year the UAE cabinet has unified the number of holidays for public and private sector workers.