A biopic on notorious criminal Sukumara  Kurup starts rolling

A biopic on the life of the notorious and most wanted criminal by the police of Kerala Sukumara Kurup started rolling today. The film bankrolled by actor Dulqar Salaman under Dulqar Salman Production is directed by Sreenath Rajendran. The actor-director duo is teaming up after their first product ‘Second Show’ which marked the debuting of both Sreenath and Dulqar.

Sreenath is returning back to Malayalam film industry after a long five years gap. Mohanlal, ‘Koothara’ was released five years ago. He said that he was with this project for the last five years.

He in Facebook post thanked Dulqar for supporting the project. ” “Grateful to the almighty for this day, on which we announce the good news that “Kurup” goes on floor from today . We took around 5 years of our sweet time working on this epic and I, personally, thank Dulquer Salmaan for being with us through out this journey. Details regarding the crew, cast and other whereabouts will be announced soon.. Here is a “fan made” poster done by a very talented friend Sani Yas,”, he wrote in Facebook.

Sukumara Kurup is the prime accused in the murder of Chacko, a film representative in 1984. Chacko was strangled to death and his body was burned inside a car. Kurup did this cruelty for fake his own death and to claim insurance amount.