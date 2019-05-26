A.N Shamseer Cannot take Vinu V John’s Comment About Pinarayi Vijayan. Check this Out

Before the poll results arrived, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan had claimed that 2019 general elections result will be a repeat of 2004(LDF won 18 seats back then) and that the election results would also be an assessment of the administration in the state, but post its terrible defeat in the Loksabha elections, there is a huge outcry from even left supporters that Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘arrogant style’ has cost them.

Most of the news channels in Kerala took the topic of Left’s defeat for their prime time discussion and Asianet news channel too had a debate on the topic. Anchored by Vinu V John, the discussion had CPI(M)s A.N Shamseer defending the left, while Roy Mathew(political analyst) and Shibu Baby John(RSP) were other guests.

But, even before the discussion could go into its detail, Shamseer felt offended by Vinu V John’s introductory comments about Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vinu, in his opening remarks, had said that anybody would say that C.M is in fool’s heaven after listening to his explanation for the poor performance of the left.

“Does anybody in CPI(M) has the courage to say that the emperor is naked? Has CPI(M) become a team of ‘Vijayan and his dasans(servants)” asked Vinu in his introduction to the topic.

Shamseer, as he has often done in his many discussions, was adamant to correct the anchor’s remarks.

“Vinu should show a little more manners. You cannot talk in such improper language about the Chief Minister. You are a media person. You have no rights to say anything you want” said Shamseer.

But Vinu soon asked if C.M has the rights to say anything to anybody. He quoted the different occasions in which C.M has driven away media with shouts like “Get Out”(Kadakku Purath), “Move away” (maari nilk) etc.

The debate on this continued for sometime before the left’s leader swung back into the topic.

After the election, Shamseer had raised some silly arguments in his attempt to defend the left about the allegation of bogus voting in yet another discussion in a Malayalam channel.

When the anchor asked if CPI(M) has become a part of bogus voting, Shamsheer replied that the term ‘fake vote’ is completely wrong.