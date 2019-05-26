”Butter on toast”:  Deepika Padukone shares Amul’s cartoon on her

The Indian milk and dairy products company Amul is noted for their advertisements imitating and sometimes mocking celebrities. Their advertisements were always topical and humorous.

Amul has now made the cool look of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone at the Cannes International Film Festival into a cartoon. The advertisement was given a caption ” Gori Tera gown bada nyara”.

Now the actress has shared the cartoon with a caption ‘Butter on toast’. The Bollywood diva on her Instagram page shared the advertisement and wrote “now this truly is the icing on the cake…or more like butter on toast!(with a cherry on top)”.

The husband of the actress Ranveer Singh has responded to the advertisement by saying that the occasion called for raising a toast.