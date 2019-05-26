Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

”Butter on toast”:  Deepika Padukone shares Amul’s cartoon on her

May 26, 2019, 08:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian milk and dairy products company Amul is noted for their advertisements imitating and sometimes mocking celebrities. Their advertisements were always topical and humorous.

Amul has now made the cool look of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone at the Cannes International Film Festival into a cartoon. The advertisement was given a caption ” Gori Tera gown bada nyara”.

View this post on Instagram

👶🏻💚 @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Now the actress has shared the cartoon with a caption ‘Butter on toast’. The Bollywood diva on her Instagram page shared the advertisement and wrote “now this truly is the icing on the cake…or more like butter on toast!(with a cherry on top)”.

The husband of the actress Ranveer Singh has responded to the advertisement by saying that the occasion called for raising a toast.

Tags

Related Articles

U.P Police Arrests Two Suspected Jaish Operatives

Feb 22, 2019, 03:52 pm IST
8year

Gangrape : BJP leader announces Rs 5 lakh reward for one who beheads the accused

Jul 1, 2018, 07:03 pm IST

Know the Benefits of roasted garlic

Dec 25, 2018, 08:58 pm IST

After Sunny Leone another adult star in bollywood film industry – See Pics

Jan 23, 2018, 11:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close