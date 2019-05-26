Congress leader hacked to death by Maoists

A congress leader was hacked to death by Maoists in Binapur district of Chhattisgarh.

The deceased has been identified as Sahadev. He was dragged out of his house and hacked by the ultras late Saturday night just a few kilometres away from the local police station.

The incident took place at Kistapar under Bhairamgarh police station of the Binapur district.

In a separate incident, a close aide of BJP leader Smriti Irani was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district.

Police said that two people have been arrested in the incident which took place late Saturday night.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram, Surendra Singh, the former chief of Baraulia village, was killed at his residence.