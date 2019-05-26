CPI(M) Supporter Sunitha Devadas Makes a Request Through her Latest Fb Post. Check this Out

One of the more vocal supporters of left in Kerala- Sunitha Devadas has made an impassioned plea through her Facebook post. Following the embarrassing performance of the left in the recently concluded Loksabha elections, Sunitha had put a few Facebook posts and the latest one implores people not to read her name along with some of the other prominent left supporter’s names.

“You can embarrass me, desert me, boycott me, but please don’t generalize me. Even if am bad, I have a personality of my own. My mistakes are not to be discussed by keeping my name along with many other names. Writer Deepa Nishanth, Rahul Pashupalan, Sunitha Devadas… Don’t keep my names along with others and generalize,” requests Sunitha Devadas.

She says the reason why she came up with such a post is something that she saw in a Facebook called Progressive Mind.

Check Out her Facebook Post