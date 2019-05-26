Election Results 2019: CPM to analyse huge election loss in crucial party meet

India’s leading communist party will conduct a detailed analysis of massive electoral loss suffered by the party in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections early next month, said a former member of parliament while conceding that the public has delivered a decisive mandate in favour of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Communist Party of India (CPI-M), the bigger bloc among the two leading communist parties in the country, has suffered a massive electoral loss in 2019 Lok Sabha election as it failed to open its account in West Bengal, the state it ruled for thirty years before it was voted out in 2011 by Mamata Banerjee led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

CPM, which had won 59 Lok Sabha seats in 2004 general elections, has seen steady erosion of its support base in the last 15 years. The party’s seat tally in 2009 Lok Sabha election was reduced to just 29, a loss of 30 seats.

The party suffered yet another electoral set back five years later in 2014 as it seat tally were reduced to single digits. The CPM could win only 9 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections when an unprecedented wave in favor of BJP’s prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi dealt a huge below to other parties including CPM.

In this Lok Sabha election, the party came down to just three Lok Sabha seats, two in Tamil Nadu and one in neighbouring Kerala where it rules the state government.

“It’s a decisive mandate in favour of BJP and NDA and we respect that,” said the former member of Parliament.