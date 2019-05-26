‘Government will launch Dollar Bond and Diaspora Bond’, reveals Thomas Issac

Finance Minister Dr.Thomas Issack revealed that the Kerala government is planning to launch ‘Dollar Bond and Diaspora Bond’. In an interview given to a Malayalam magazine, he made this important revelation.

The government has decided to collect money from the international market via bonds. This is a complex process, he said.

The development projects which are planned to implement through the monetary help from KIIFB has been in progress. Projects worthing 28,000 crores have been already in the stage of tender. Other projects will be actualized by this year. Money for the works done has been approved to pay.

Earlier the government’s decision to launch Masala Bond stirred controversy in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has attended the listing ceremony of Masala Bond in the London Stock Exchange.

The Government launched Masala Bond for finding out fund for the infrastructure development of the state. But opposition parties have accused that the Masala Bond will increase the debt of Kerala state.