Hindu Parliament worked against BJP candidates, reveals General Secretary C.P.Sugathan

C.P.Sugathan, the general secretary of Hindu Parliament, an umbrella organization of Hindu organizations in Kerala revealed that the organization has worked for the defeat of BJP candidates in Lok Sabha constituencies like Pathanamthitta.

Sugathan, also the joint convener of ‘renaissance Committee( Navothana Samiti) a committee formed by the state government for spreading renaissance values which was behind the ‘women wall’ also revealed that the believers have defeated the ruling LDF.

Sugathan in a Facebook post has come with these revelations. He has criticized both LDF, UDF and BJP.

Sugathan, a controversial figure has stirred controversy by his hardcore communal statements earlier. The government’s decision to appoint him in the renaissance committee has been controversial.

