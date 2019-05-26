NEWS

Hindu Parliament worked against BJP candidates, reveals General Secretary C.P.Sugathan

May 26, 2019, 03:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

C.P.Sugathan, the general secretary of Hindu Parliament, an umbrella organization of Hindu organizations in Kerala revealed that the organization has worked for the defeat of BJP candidates in Lok Sabha constituencies like Pathanamthitta.

Sugathan, also the joint convener of ‘renaissance Committee( Navothana Samiti) a committee formed by the state government for spreading renaissance values which was behind the ‘women wall’ also revealed that the believers have defeated the ruling LDF.

Sugathan in a Facebook post has come with these revelations. He has criticized both LDF, UDF and BJP.

Sugathan, a controversial figure has stirred controversy by his hardcore communal statements earlier. The government’s decision to appoint him in the renaissance committee has been controversial.

Read Facebook Post:

.????????????????????>>>>??? ??????? ????????????? ???????????? ??????????????? ??????????????? ???????????…

Gepostet von CP Sugathan am Samstag, 25. Mai 2019

Tags

Related Articles

India slips down the ladder; will the downfall continue or will she step up?

Feb 1, 2018, 10:12 am IST

Kerala Floods : CPM trying to capture all relief camps in Kerala ,says O Rajagopal

Aug 30, 2018, 07:52 pm IST
Daisy shah Title

Daisy Shah enjoys her free time in Canada. See her hot pics

Jul 11, 2018, 09:59 pm IST

CAUTION; These post cyclone Fani photographs released by NASA will defineltley shock you

May 9, 2019, 02:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close