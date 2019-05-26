Latest NewsIndia

Jagan Reddy meets Narendra Modi in Delhi

May 26, 2019, 01:00 pm IST
YSR Congress Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met leader of NDA and Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday. He is said to have discussed providing outside or issue-based support to the PM Modi’s government in the meeting and will invite Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on May 30 in Vijayawada, sources said. V Vijaya Sai Reddy and other leaders of YSRCP were also present.

The YSR Congress achieved a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday by trouncing N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party. It won 151 of 175 assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

During his election campaign, the YSRCP chief had said his party would support whoever promises Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official source, the YSRCP chief will arrive in Delhi in the morning and will meet the prime minister at noon. After meeting PM Modi, he is expected to interact with Andhra Bhawan officials in the National Capital, the source added.

