Kerala Muslim Jamaath Council calls to observe ‘black Day and mass prayer’ Modi government’s oath

The Kerala Jamaath Council has called to observe ‘mourning on Narendra Modi government’s oath day. The Council has announced that it will observe mourning on May 30, the Second Narendra Modi government’s oath-day.

Council president A.pookunju also informed media that, the council has also announced to observe mass prayers in mosques to protect the unity and integrity and Constitution of the country.

The situation of 23 crores of Muslims in India is pathetic. The future of Indian Muslims is in danger. The illogical and irrational decisions and prejudices of both Left parties and Congress have led to this situation in the country, he said. It is a matter of proud that the Muslim community stood united to weaken Modi, he added.