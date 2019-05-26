Latest NewsBusiness

Know the world’s most expensive medicine

May 26, 2019, 08:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

The United States Food and Drug Administration has given approval for the world’s most expensive medicine. The FDA has given approval to the Swiss drugmaker Novartis to produce a gene-therapy medicine for the treatment for Spinal muscular atrophy. The drug worth 2.125 million US dollar ( 1,47,41,12,50,000).

Known as Zolgensma, the gene therapy treats children under 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy, an inherited neuromuscular disease that causes progressive loss of muscle function.

The gene therapy using the medicine Zolgensma will be effective for the children under the age of 2. Spinal muscular atrophy, a hereditary disease affects the muscular system of the body. SMA is the leading genetic cause of death in infants.

The disease often leads to paralysis, breathing difficulty and death within months for babies born with the most serious type 1 form. SMA affects about one in every 10,000 live births, with 50% to 70% having type 1.

Tags

Related Articles

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Navi Mumbai airport

Feb 18, 2018, 07:12 pm IST
Tsunami

Huge earthquake and tsunami warning

Mar 30, 2018, 07:17 am IST

This is When the Shooting of the 1000 Crore Indian Film, Mohanlal’s Randamoozham Will Start

Jul 29, 2018, 08:21 am IST
rape

Kathua rape rerun: 8-year old raped for 8 days; killed

Apr 15, 2018, 08:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close