Know the world’s most expensive medicine

The United States Food and Drug Administration has given approval for the world’s most expensive medicine. The FDA has given approval to the Swiss drugmaker Novartis to produce a gene-therapy medicine for the treatment for Spinal muscular atrophy. The drug worth 2.125 million US dollar ( 1,47,41,12,50,000).

Known as Zolgensma, the gene therapy treats children under 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy, an inherited neuromuscular disease that causes progressive loss of muscle function.

The gene therapy using the medicine Zolgensma will be effective for the children under the age of 2. Spinal muscular atrophy, a hereditary disease affects the muscular system of the body. SMA is the leading genetic cause of death in infants.

The disease often leads to paralysis, breathing difficulty and death within months for babies born with the most serious type 1 form. SMA affects about one in every 10,000 live births, with 50% to 70% having type 1.