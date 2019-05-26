KeralaLatest News

LDF was wrong on Sabarimala issue,says K B Ganeshkumar

May 26, 2019, 08:27 am IST
K.B. Ganeshkumar MLA said that NSS’ stand was right on Sabarimala issue. He said that LDF was wrong and there is no point in running away from it and the front should examine whether the mistakes can be rectified.

“The minority voted against Modi which was a boon for Congress. Their hope for a government led by Rahul Gandhi was the reason. Religion and caste were the main issues of this election. It’s sad that a political election took place in Kerala and the number of political voters is on the rise”, Ganeshkumar said.

