Mamata Banerjee in Shock! Are these Many Trinamool Leaders Migrating to BJP?

The Bharatiya Janata Party has put up a stellar show in West Bengal by winning 18 seats out of 42 in the state. One of the key members who played a prominent part in the saffron party’s success in Bengal is Mukul Roy. Once a part of TMC, Mukul Roy left the TMC after differences with party supremo Mamata Banerjee.In an interview with a national daily, Mukul said that about 143 leaders of Trinamool are going to join BJP.

“It is a confidential matter so cannot be discussed. Trinamool lost 143 assembly segments in the Lok Sabha elections, no one wants to stay in a losing party” said Mukul in an interview to a national daily.

In a press conference after an internal meeting, Mamata Banerjee had said, “At TMC’s internal meeting, I offered to quit as CM but party rejected; maybe I will continue.”

“For the last five months, we could not work due to such prolonged elections. Despite all the hurdles, out vote share increased,” Mamata added.