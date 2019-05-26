Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: Lawyer, Sanatan Sanstha member arrested

The CBI has arrested a lawyer representing some of the accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case. He was arrested by the central agency along with a member of the right-wing organisation Sanatan

Sanstha.

Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, a member of the Sanatan Sanstha were arrested in Mumbai. The CBI accused that these two have links with the two men who allegedly killed Dabholkar. They will be produced before a Pune court Sunday.

Dabholkar, a renowned anti-superstition activist, was shot dead while he was out on a morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013. Bhave, a Sanatan Sanstha member, is a convict in the 2008 Gadkari Rangayatan blast case, and currently on bail.

So far, six people, including Sanatan Sanstha member and ENT surgeon Virendrasinh Tawde, Sachin

Andure and Sharad Kalaskar have been arrested by the CBI in the Dabholkar case. The CBI had claimed that Tawde was the “mastermind” of the conspiracy to kill Dabholkar and veteran CPI leader and rationalist Govind Pansare. Pansare was killed in Kolhapur in February 2015. Andure and Kalaskar were the ones who shot

Dabholkar, the CBI has claimed.