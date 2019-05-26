Pakistan Cricket Players Want their Family With them in England, Guess How PCB Responded

The Pakistan Cricket players had raised a demand that they want their family with them on England during the World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally allowed its players to have their families with them, but there is a twist. They can only bring them after the match against arch-rival India on June 16.

The logic behind the decision is hard to understand since the Board has generally discouraged players from having their families with them on foreign tours as they believe players should not be distracted while representing the country as professionals. But then why would that vigil end with the match of India? As a professional team, Pakistan cannot attach an over-importance to a match against any team. It would have made more sense had they allowed Players’ family to be with them throughout.

According to a PCB official, Pakistan players wanted their wives and children to be allowed to stay with them after the June 12 match against Australia. “The board decided to review its earlier decision not to allow players to have their families with them in the World Cup taking into view the trend followed by other teams,” the official said.

PCB had earlier granted permission to only two players — Harris Sohail and Asif Ali to have their family with them on special grounds.

Pakistan is set to begin their campaign against West Indies in Nottingham on May 31.