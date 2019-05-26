PM Narendra Modi to seek Mother Heeraben’s blessings Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat on Sunday to seek the blessings of his mother Heeraben after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance registered a humongous victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

“Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me,” he tweeted on Saturday.

On May 27, Modi will head to the Varanasi parliamentary seat. He retained the seat in the elections held this year by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect after a cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi made such a recommendation on Friday, paving way for the formation of new government. Modi is expected to take oath as a new prime minister next week.