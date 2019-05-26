Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fly to Maldives

May 26, 2019, 07:26 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maldives in June. This will be his first foreign trip after he assuming his second term in the office.

The official media of Maldives reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the island nation on June 7,8. The Maldives president’s office has not declined the news. Modi was the only head of a state invited to attend President Ibrahim Solih’s inauguration in November.

In his first term in the Prime Minister office, Modi visited Bhutan. He has visited 59 countries in his first term.

Modi will also visit Kyrgyzstan. He will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting to held at Kyrgystan capital city Bishkek on June 13,14. Prime Minister will also attend the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28,29.

