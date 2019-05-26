Saradha scam: CBI issues look out notice against Rajeev Kumar

In a fresh trouble for Rajeev Kumar, the former Kolkata Police Commissioner, a look out notice was issued against him for one year in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam.

Issued on the recommendation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the look out notice means that the ex-Kolkata top cop will be detained and handed over to the CBI if he tries to use airport or sea port for travelling abroad. The validity of the look out notice is till May 23, 2020, a report claimed on Sunday.

The development comes a couple of days after the Supreme Court dismissed his plea seeking an extension of protection from arrest by the CBI till the concerned jurisdictional court in West Bengal decides his anticipatory bail plea. Earlier, the apex court had granted a period of seven days, protecting Rajeev Kumar from arrest.

On May 20, Kumar had moved the apex court seeking an extension of the seven-day protection granted in view of lawyers’ strike in Kolkata. However, the court had said since the May 17 order was passed by a three-judge bench, Kumar’s counsel can approach the apex court registry or the secretary general for a listing of the matter before an appropriate bench.

In its May 17 order, the top court had expressed concern over the confrontation between the CBI and the West Bengal Police in the case, saying “at the receiving end are silently waiting for lakhs of small town and rural investors who have been deprived and looted of their savings”.

The court also noted that the West Bengal government and Kumar have alleged “political vendetta” and have made allegations against M Nageswara Rao, a former interim CBI director.