Smriti Irani’s close aide Surendra Singh shot dead in Amethi

A close aide of newly-elected Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, Smriti Irani, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in her constituency of Amethi. Surendra Singh, former head of Baraulia village, was killed on Saturday night at his residence that falls under the Jamo police station limits. The police have registered a case and investigation is on to nab the culprits.

The incident took place just a few kilometres away from the district headquarters of Gauriganj in Amethi. On Saturday, bike-borne assailants reached his residence and fired indiscriminately at him. He received a few shots on his face.

The cold-blooded murder has shocked the residents of Amethi as it took place barely a couple of days after Irani’s victory from the Congress bastion. Irani had been working very closely in the region ever since her defeat in the 2014 general elections and Singh had been working very closely with Irani for the past couple of years and was instrumental in getting votes for Irani.