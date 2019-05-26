KeralaLatest News

‘There will be a Malayali minister in Modi’s cabinet, claims P.S.Sreedharan Pillai

May 26, 2019, 04:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP state committee president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai has claimed that there will be a Malayali minister in Narendra Modi’s cabinet. In an interview given to a Malayalam news channel, he revealed this.

There was no discussion about giving ministership to a leader from Kerala has not been done. Prime Minister has always shown special care towards Kerala. So he will certainly try to protect the interest of the state. As there is no elected MP from Kerala for the party there is no need for a formal discussion. The interest of Kerala will be protected. There may be a minister from Kerala, he said.

The opposition parties have s united on a single agenda of denying a second term to Narendra Modi. All the 28 parties united on this agenda. But it becomes aborted even in the initial stage, he added.

Tags

Related Articles

harsh

This Union minister becomes the first Cabinet minister to have his own mobile app

Feb 28, 2018, 07:37 pm IST

Women’s Hockey: Indian team earned a draw against Spain

Jan 28, 2019, 06:58 pm IST

Trump administration to rescind H4 rule on spouses of H1B Visa holders

Jun 15, 2018, 08:15 pm IST

In Kerala Assembly, an MLA enters wearing mask and gloves; Nipah Fear;Ruling front in defense

Jun 4, 2018, 04:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close