‘There will be a Malayali minister in Modi’s cabinet, claims P.S.Sreedharan Pillai

BJP state committee president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai has claimed that there will be a Malayali minister in Narendra Modi’s cabinet. In an interview given to a Malayalam news channel, he revealed this.

There was no discussion about giving ministership to a leader from Kerala has not been done. Prime Minister has always shown special care towards Kerala. So he will certainly try to protect the interest of the state. As there is no elected MP from Kerala for the party there is no need for a formal discussion. The interest of Kerala will be protected. There may be a minister from Kerala, he said.

The opposition parties have s united on a single agenda of denying a second term to Narendra Modi. All the 28 parties united on this agenda. But it becomes aborted even in the initial stage, he added.