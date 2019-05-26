Tribute to Narendra Modi: A man carved Modi’s name on his chest

As a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led NDA and BJP to a whopping election victory, a hardcore Modi fan has carved the name of the leader on his chest.

A youth from Bihar’s Motihari district carved out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name on his chest to show his respect and devotion to the leader. Sonu Patel who is a resident of Turkaulia has done this. He carved out Modi’s name on his chest with a knife while the blood was oozing out of his body.

After the election victory of BJP, the man at first distributed sweets among the locals. Then after he carved the name of Modi out of his happiness. A huge group of villagers gathered to witness this.

” Narendra Modi is the future of India. When Modi is ready to sacrifice himself for the country. I am ready to sacrifice my life for him. Modi is God for me”, he said.