“Trust Towards All”: P.M Modi Reaches Out to the Minorities

One of the biggest tactics the opposition has used against the BJP is to paint them as a party which is detrimental to the minorities. BJP has somehow managed to override these attempts and secured an overwhelming majority, and P.M Modi in his second stint is seeking to reach out to the minorities.

The prime minister said that there will be no discrimination against anyone on the basis of caste, sect, and religion and gave a new slogan of “trust towards all”.

P.M was addressing the newly-elected members of Parliament belonging to BJP and other allies in the NDA. Modi promised that his government will work towards those who voted and not voted for his party.

In an attempt to reach out to minorities, Modi said political parties in the past played deceit on minorities who were used for vote bank politics.