“Trust Towards All”: P.M Modi Reaches Out to the Minorities

One of the biggest tactics the opposition has used against the BJP is to paint them as a party which is detrimental to the minorities. BJP has somehow managed to override these attempts and secured an overwhelming majority, and P.M Modi in his second stint is seeking to reach out to the minorities.
The prime minister said that there will be no discrimination against anyone on the basis of caste, sect, and religion and gave a new slogan of “trust towards all”.
P.M was addressing the newly-elected members of Parliament belonging to BJP and other allies in the NDA. Modi promised that his government will work towards those who voted and not voted for his party.
In an attempt to reach out to minorities, Modi said political parties in the past played deceit on minorities who were used for vote bank politics.
“They were kept in illusion, the climate of fear and insecurity. They were misled by deceit. It would have been better if they were given education so that some good leaders emerged from the community, which could have become equal to other sections.
“But for the sake of vote bank politics, they were kept away from everything. Today I appeal to all that we have to break that deceit on minorities. We have to gain their trust. We have to move shoulder to shoulder without discriminating on the basis of caste, sect and religion. We are for 130 crore people. These should be our priorities and responsibility. ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur ab Sabka Vishwas (Everyone’s support, everyone’s development and now everyone’s trust). This is our mantra. I will leave no stone unturned and I will work for all citizens of India,” he said(as reported by Times Now).
