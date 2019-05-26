Latest NewsIndia

We will now begin new journey to build new India: Narendra Modi

May 26, 2019, 06:14 am IST
Narendra Modi, who was unanimously elected leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at a meeting attended by its newly elected MPs and senior leaders in Parliament’s Central Hall, has asked all the lawmakers to work towards making a ‘new India’ and advised them to shun VIP culture.

He will now call on President Ram Nath Kovind to stake his claim to form the government, following which he will be sworn in as the next prime minister, likely next week.

In his over 75-minute address after being elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Modi also stressed on the need to win over the trust of minorities, saying they were made to live in “fear” and “exploited” during elections for vote-bank politics, apparently a dig at the opposition parties.

He also called for the NDA to work with cohesion for the country’s development and said his ‘naara’ (slogan) for the alliance is ‘national ambition and regional aspirations’.

