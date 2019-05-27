3 arrested over killing of Smriti Irani aide in Amethi

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three persons today in connection with the murder of BJP leader Surendra Singh. As per, the police the enmity related to local politics was the reason behind the murder. Surendra Singh was a close aide of MP Smriti Irani.

The arrested have been identified as Ramchandra, Dharmanath and Naseem, while two persons were absconding.

Singh, a close aide of newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani, was shot when he was sleeping in his house at Baraulia village, 25 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday night

DGP of state OP Singh told media persons in Lucknow that weapons and clothes related to murder were recovered from the possession of arrested persons. Two more persons involved in the murder are absconding and police is conducting raids to nab them