Pakistan and China have signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in diverse sectors. These MoUs include cooperation in economic and technical affairs, Disaster Management and assistance in the agriculture sector of Lasbella University. It was signed as the Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan is on a three-day official visit at Pakistan.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.