DRDO successfully test fires Akash-1S missile system

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today successfully test fired the Akash-1S surface to air defence missile system.

Akash-1S is a new version of the missile which is fitted with an indigenous seeker. In the last two days, this is the second successful test of the missile by the DRDO.

The Akash-1S is capable of striking down enemy fighter jets and drones very effectively. The Akash surface-to-air missile was designed to intercept enemy aircraft and missiles from a distance of 18 to 30 km.

Earlier on Friday, DRDO successfully test-fired an indigenously-developed 500 kg class guided bomb from a Sukhoi combat jet at Pokhran in Rajasthan.