Eid Al Fitr holidays for schools announced

May 27, 2019, 08:32 pm IST
The Eid Al Fitr holidays for schools in Dubai has been announced. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that the Eid Al Fitr holidays for schools in Dubai will start from June 2 Sunday. The schools will resume on Thursday, June 6. Most of the schools in Dubai will reopen on Sunday, June 9 after Eid Al Fitr. The KHDA has announced the holidays for schools on their social media page.

Earlier Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had announced Eid holidays for public and private sector employees.

Public sector employees will get 7 days off for Eid. The private sector employees will get 4 days off.

