Football: Indian coach releases six players from a list of 37

In football, Indian coach Igor Stimac released six players from the list of 37 who had assembled for the preparatory camp, which kicked off on May 21 in New Delhi.

Vishal Kaith, Germanpreet Singh, Nandha Kumar, Redeem Tlang, Bikramjit Singh, and Sumeet Passi are the ones who have been released ahead of the King’s Cup, to be held in Buriram, Thailand from 5th to 8th of next month.

The Indian team has been preparing for the King’s Cup, a FIFA-sanctioned International ‘A’ tournament being organised by the Football Association of Thailand since 1968. India’s previous participation in the King’s Cup was in 1977 and 1981.

India will play their first match against Curacao on 5th June, with hosts Thailand taking on Vietnam in the other match on the same day. The winners of both the matches qualify for the final, while the two other teams would be playing the play-off for the 3rd spot on June 8.