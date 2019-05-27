Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee gained against the US dollar. The Indian rupee on Monday closed with a marginal rise of 2 paise at 69.51 against the US dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened higher at 69.40 and further went to touch the day’s high of 69.34. The local currency, finally settled at 69.51, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the domestic unit had closed at 69.53.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 97.72.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.6096 and for rupee/euro at 77.9744. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.3021 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.55.