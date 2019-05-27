Four dead in post-election riot

In Indonesia, at least four people including a 16-year-old boy were shot dead by police during a riot triggered by dissatisfaction over the election result in the restive province of Papua.

More than 300 men armed with sharp weapons, who were supporters of a legislative candidate who claimed he should have won the seat in the local council attacked a district office in Asmat district.

Indonesia’s Presidential and legislative election also triggered a riot in the capital Jakarta. Supporters of Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto have been protesting since the election result was announced last week in favour of incumbent president Joko Widodo.