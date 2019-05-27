French Open Tennis: Djokovic, Rafael Nadal advances to 2nd round

In Tennis, the defending champion and second seed Rafael Nadal advanced to the Men’s Singles second round of French Open Tennis. The eleven-time French Open champion beat Y Hanfmann 6-2, 6-1, 6-3. World No 1 Novak Djokovic was also a comfortable victory in the first round at Roland Garros on Monday.

. In Women’s Singles first round, unseeded V. Kudermetova upset 13th seed C. Wozniacki 0-6,6-3,6-3.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran who was the only Indian in Men’s Singles lost to H.Dellien of Bolivia in the opening round.

Novak Djokovic records his 22nd consecutive Grand Slam match win after overpowering Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-2 6-2.

Indians figuring in the Doubles are Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, but they will be playing with separate partners and are slated to play opening round matches tomorrow.