Hindu doctor arrested on blasphemy charges in Pakistan

The Pakistan police have arrested a Hindu veterinary doctor after a local cleric filed a complaint accusing him of committing blasphemy. The incident occurred in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province.

The head cleric of the local mosque, Maulvi Ishaq Nohri, filed the complaint with the police alleging that the doctor had torn pages of a holy book and wrapped medicines in them. A case was registered against the doctor.

The doctor, identified as Ramesh Kumar, was taken into custody while angry protestors set fire to shops owned by Hindus and burnt tyres on road in Phuladyon town in Mirpurkhas district in the province.

A large number of Hindus reside in the interior of Sindh province and in Karachi and the Pakistan Hindu Council has complained in the past of minority community members being targeted under the blasphemy law by people because of personal enmity.

At least 1,472 people were charged under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws between 1987 and 2016.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.