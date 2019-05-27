ISSF Shooting World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary, Rahi Sarnobat wins gold medals

In shooting, Indian shooters bagged 2 gold medals for India at ISSF shooting World Cup, in Munich Germany. Saurabh Chaudhary, Rahi Sarnobat has added two gold to Indian talley today.

Saurabh Chaudhary has won 10m Air Pistol Gold. He has beaten his own World Record. Chaudhury has already secured a berth for the Tokyo Olympics. The 17-year-old Chaudhary scored 246.3 bettering his previous best of 245 points that were set in New Delhi World Cup Shooting in February this year.

Rahi Sarnobat added the third gold in India’s medals tally as she bagged the top podium spot in the 25-metre pistol event. By the virtue of the victory, Rahi Sarnobat has booked herself a quota in the Tokyo Olympics.

Yesterday Apurvi Chandela had won a gold in Women’s 10 Metres Air Rifle event. India already has five quota places in Rifle and Pistol competitions.

Apurvi, Anjum, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Divyansh Singh Panwar have secured quotas for the country so far.