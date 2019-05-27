Mohanlal and Prithviraj to clash for Onam

This year Onam will see the clash between Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj. The duo will clash in the Onam box-office.

Mohanlal’s ‘Ittymaani Made in China’ and Prithviraj’s ‘Brother’s Day’ are set for a big clash this coming Onam in September.

Brother’s Day’ directed by Kalabhavan Shajohn has a big cast, which includes four female leads in Aishwarya Lakshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin, Madonna Sebastian and Miya George. Tamil actor Prasanna is making his Malayalam debut by playing a crucial role in the movie. Listen Stephen is producing it under the banner of Magic Frames.

‘Ittymaani Made in China’ is helmed by debutant director duo Jibi and Joju. Honey Rose plays the female lead in the movie. Antony Perumbavoor is producing it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

This year, Mohanlal and Prithviraj came together to deliver the biggest blockbuster in Malayalam cinema history, ‘Lucifer’. The Mohanlal starrer which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.