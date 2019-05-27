Nurse accuses boss of sexual harassment

A Dubai Court of First Instance has chared a clinic manager of “sexually harassing” an employee. The complaint was registered by a Moroccan nurse against an Iraqui boss. The incident reportedly took place on December 17 last year.

The 23-year-old nurse was supposed to claim her unpaid salary when she went inside her 55-year-old Iraqi boss’ office. But he tried to come close to the victim from behind his desk. she panicked and pushed him away when he allegedly started groping her and frankly asked her to have sex with him. He then slapped her on the face. She filed a complaint against him and later saw a doctor for a check-up.

The manager denied the charge in court, and the complainant dropped the charges against him and had it documented at a notary public’s office. The court, however, decided to proceed with the trial.

A medical report showed that the complainant was left with nose pain and neck scratches because of the incident. The defendant had another similar criminal case, in which he was accused of sexually harassing another employee at the clinic.

The trial will continue on June 9.