“That thing( My boobs) I cant cut if off bro” Drishya Ragunath’s epic reply to derogatory comment goes viral

There are many who comes up with vulgar derogatory comments below the pictures of actresses. The same has increased within a short span of time also. Since no measure is taken against them such kind of vulgarity are increasing rocket speed.

Now the Mollywood actress has become another victim of the same but her epic reply to the man who verbally abused her is getting louder applause from netizens

Drishya Regunath who has posted her chilling photo on Instagram has been attacked with derogatory comments which had sexual tinges in.

Why are keeping your respect low? he asked and the actress reply was epic

Drishya Raghunath started her acting career with drama film ‘Happy Wedding’ and is hailing from Thrissur.