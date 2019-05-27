WATCH; Teacher suspended as video of him touching a female student inappropriately went viral

The incident happened in the US where the tutor was seen touching one among his female students inappropriately. The students in the class had taken video about the same which later turned to his suspension.
In the video, you could see him gliding his hands over her back and slowly.,
The accused is identified as Travis Holland.
It has been also reported that multiple students have complained about him.
An Eagleville High School history teacher, Travis Holland has been suspended without pay after the district saw this video. The parent who sent us this says multiple students have complained about him touching them inappropriately. @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/xrQ6nJKqOi
— Nicole Johnson Fox17 Nashville (@NicoleReporting) May 22, 2019
