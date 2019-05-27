Latest NewsNEWSInternational

WATCH; Teacher suspended as video of him touching a female student inappropriately went viral

May 27, 2019
The incident happened in the US where the tutor was seen touching one among his female students inappropriately. The students in the class had taken video about the same which later turned to his suspension.

In the video, you could see him gliding his hands over her back and slowly.,

The accused is identified as Travis Holland.

It has been also reported that multiple students have complained about him.

