You can reach London in 90 minutes from New York; Hypersonic jets are coming

The distance from New York to London is around 5,585 kilometres. The air distance between the two cities is 3,466 miles. Now the current running time for a flight is around 7 hours if it travels at an average speed of 500 miles per hour.

But now ‘Hyper Sonic jets’ are coming into reality. These jets will travel around five times more speed than the sound waves. Once become a reality one can reach London from New York by only 90 minutes.

A new startup company based at Atlanta is planning to build hypersonic jets. Hermeus Corporation, an aerospace company based at Atlanta has The company plans to build a plane that can fly at about 3,300 mph, which is five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5. That’s hypersonic speed.

At an altitude of 35,000 feet above sea level, the speed of sound is 660 mph, and the last flight of a commercial plane at supersonic speed occurred in 2003.

While the airlines fix the ticket price. Hermeus Corporation estimates that the New York – London route would cost about $3000 (£2736) one-way (standard business class costs).

Earlier this week, the company, Hermeus, announced a first (seed) round of funding led by Khosla Ventures. No amount was specified, but we can be reasonably certain it’s not going to be the last funding round that Hermeus will seek.