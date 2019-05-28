What Rajanikath said about Modi will shock you for sure; Details Inside

Rajanikath has confirmed that he will be attending in the oath-taking ceremony of PM Narendra Modi. The Tamil mega stat has never forgotten ho hail him and asserted him as the most charismatic leader after Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi.

He is a charismatic leader. In India, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi he is now a charismatic leader. I will be going for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi ji,” he said

When he was asked about Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down following the poll decline. He said that Rahul Gandhi should not resign and he should prove that he can do it. He has also asserted that the opposition should also

Rajinikanth, whom Modi had met in the past during his visit to the city, had in December 2017 announced that he will indeed take the political plunge, by floating a party that would contest from all the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu in the next Assembly elections.