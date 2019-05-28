Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Actor Arjun Rampal hosts ‘Baby Shower’party: pictures

May 28, 2019, 07:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has hosted a ‘Baby Shower’ party for his friends at Mumbai. The former model and his girlfriend South African model Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first baby.

This is the third child of Arjun Rampal, as he has two ids – Mahikaa (17) and Myra(13) from his first marriage with former model Meher Jesia.

The couple had spent their ‘Babymoon’ in the Maldives. Arjun Rampal has announced the pregnancy of his girlfriend in last month in social media and was instantly showered with congratulatory messages from his fans.

Sharing a monochrome picture of Gabriella and himself, the actor wrote, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby.”

Tags

Related Articles

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup final was fixed, says Arjuna Ranatunga

Jul 14, 2017, 06:30 pm IST

Is dairy really fattening and non-dairy diet helpful in losing weight? ,Here’s the answer

Dec 29, 2017, 08:18 am IST

Research founds a causal link between sleeping for longer and breast cancer

Nov 7, 2018, 02:10 pm IST

These are the Bollywood stars who have army family background

May 20, 2018, 11:39 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close