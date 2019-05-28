Actor Arjun Rampal hosts ‘Baby Shower’party: pictures

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has hosted a ‘Baby Shower’ party for his friends at Mumbai. The former model and his girlfriend South African model Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first baby.

This is the third child of Arjun Rampal, as he has two ids – Mahikaa (17) and Myra(13) from his first marriage with former model Meher Jesia.

The couple had spent their ‘Babymoon’ in the Maldives. Arjun Rampal has announced the pregnancy of his girlfriend in last month in social media and was instantly showered with congratulatory messages from his fans.

Sharing a monochrome picture of Gabriella and himself, the actor wrote, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby.”