DRDO successfully test fires Akash-1S surface to air defence missile system

May 28, 2019, 06:22 am IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully test-fired the Akash-1S surface to air defence missile system.

According to news agency ANI, this is the second successful test of the missile in the last two days.

