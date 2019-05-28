DRDO successfully test fires Akash-1S surface to air defence missile system

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully test-fired the Akash-1S surface to air defence missile system.
According to news agency ANI, this is the second successful test of the missile in the last two days.
DRDO today successfully test fired the Akash-1S surface to air defence missile system. This is the second successful test of the missile in last two days. This is a new version of the missile fitted with an indigenous seeker. pic.twitter.com/KK6Ig8XoK7
— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019
