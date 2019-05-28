Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

In the Forex Market, the domestic currency Indian Rupee slipped against the US Dollar in the early hours of trade. The local currency slipped by 22 paise against the Us dollar to settle at 69.73.

The reason for the weakening of Indian rupee is an increased demand for the US dollar from banks and importers.

In the Interbank Forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 69.68 and it fell down to 69.73 losing 22 paise. On Monday, the local currency ended trading at 69.1 against the US dollar.