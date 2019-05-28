IED blast : 11 security personnel injured

In an improvised Explosive Devices (IED) explosion at least eight CoBRA personnel and three Jharkhand police personnel were injured on Tuesday. IED exploded at 4:53 am in Kuchai area of Saraikella on the troops of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand police who were out on special operations.

Last month, three maoists were killed in an encounter with CRPF jawans at Giridih district of Jharkhand. One security personnel had also lost his life during a special operation launched by the 7th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in forest area in Belbha Ghat of the state. The encounter between the two sides took place around 6 am.

“Bodies of 3 Maoists along with 1 AK-47 rifle, 3 magazines, and 4 pipe bombs were recovered from the encounter site,” news agency ANI had reported.