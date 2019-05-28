Man booked for derogatory remarks against Congress leader Urmila Matondkar

An FIR was registered against a 57-yr-old man for posting derogatory remarks against Bollywood actress and Congress leader Urmila Matondkar on social media. The FIR was registered at Vishram Baugh police station in Pune under section relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. Matondkar contested the Lok Sabha elections 2019 on the Congress ticket against Bharatiya Janata Party’s sitting MP Gopal Shetty who had won the 2014 elections against grand old party’s Sanjay Nirupam.

Earlier, hours after Matondkar was nominated as the Congress candidate for Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, she was targeted by trolls. On her Wikipedia profile page, some miscreants changed her name, religion and other details, sparking a furore among her family and supporters this afternoon.