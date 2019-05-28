Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle at ‘record closing high’

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices continued their upward rally for the third day in a row. The domestic equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today touched a record closing high.

The BSE Sensex closed trading at 39,749.73 points registering a rise of 66.44 points against the last day’s closing. Yesterday, the Sensex closed at 39,683.29. The NSE Nifty settled at 11,928.75 points rising 4 points or 0.03 %.

The top gainers in the market were Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Coal India, Vedanta and Powergrid. The top losers in the market were Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, L& T, Bharati Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Grasim.