UAE will give citizenship to 3354 children

UAE administration has informed that it will grant citizenship to around 3,354 children of Emirati mothers.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has complete all the necessary formalities for this. Al the applications for citizenship has been reviewed by the authority in accordance with the legal provisions and in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The procedures and formalities were completed as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the continued monitoring by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The process is a result of the UAE’s president’s directives to fast-track the procedures to grant citizenship to all eligible persons.