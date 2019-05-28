Vivo launches Y15 with triple rear cameras in India : Price and Specifications

Vivo launches its latest smartphone Vivo Y15 in India. This new smartphone will be a part of the Y series and is positioned alongside the Vivo Y17. The Vivo Y15 sports a triple camera setup at the back, while sporting a 6.35-inch display with a waterdrop notch at the front. Vivo has also managed to pack in a big 5,000mAh battery in the Vivo Y15 which should help the smartphone deliver good battery life. We will refer to this new smartphone as the Vivo Y15 (2019) since Vivo launched the Y15 back in 2014.

The dual-SIM Vivo Y15 (2019) runs Funtouch OS 9 on top of Android 9 Pie. It sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (720×1544 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and gets 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Currently, microSD storage expansion hasn’t been detailed by the company, but we’ve reached out for confirmation. If a previous report by an established retailer is to be believed, the smartphone has a triple slot configuration, giving it a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Vivo Y15 (2019) sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel super-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner at the back. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Micro-USB port, and GPS/ A-GPS. The Vivo Y15 (2019) measures 159.43×76.77×8.92 mm and weighs 190.5g. The new Vivo Y15 (2019) packs in a big 5,000mAh battery.