Despite KL Rahul’s Sparkling Century, Navjot Sidhu Picks this Player Ahead of Rahul at Number 4

May 29, 2019, 07:48 pm IST
India scripted a brilliant victory against Bangladesh by a margin of 95 runs in the second and final warm-up match on Tuesday at Cardiff. A few positives have emerged from both warm-up matches and India will be vary of carefully picking their eleven for the matches to come.

One of the biggest debates that clouded Indian team selection was the number four position. There were a number of names proposed as potential number 4 batsman but after KL Rahul’s sparkling century yesterday, it seems like he has taken that position for himself. Bit former Indian batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu thinks different.

Sidhu said that the number 4 position in ODI cricket is different from other positions and that it is through singles and doubles that the number four batsman has to score his runs. The running between wickets too is important, so the former dashing opener suggested MS Dhoni for number 4. He was speaking to a Malayalam media.

Sidhu confessed that he is a big Dhoni fan and that the former Indian captain has to be used properly.

The Congress leader also said that the mere presence of Virat Kohli lends a lot of energy to the team. India’s first match is against South Africa on June 5.

