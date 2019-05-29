KeralaLatest News

Kerala Policemen suspended for beating wife of accused ; Video goes viral

May 29, 2019, 08:02 am IST
Less than a minute

Police allegedly beat up a youth who has been summoned to the Thiruvallam police in a POCSO case. The youth who ran away from police station was chased down by police men and again beaten in full public view. In a video taken by an onlooker, he can be seen kicked hardly.

He is also seen in a semi-nude state. His mother and wife were also near him. When the wife tried to prevent the police from beating him, she also got beaten up.

As soon as the video of the incident spread through social media, the police hurried to take action against the policemen who beat the accused. ASP O Saimon and CP O Gopinath were suspended by the City police commissioner, pending inquiry.

The police version is that Aneesh is a criminal arrested for several cases including the one in which he attacked women. He tried to escape from police station after attacking the police guard.

